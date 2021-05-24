Former chief executives Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-Ying (right) at the press conference held by their Hong Kong Coalition on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Former chief executives Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-Ying (right) at the press conference held by their Hong Kong Coalition on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong the place ‘everyone wants to be’, former leader Tung Chee-hwa says, and claims residents who leave for Britain ‘lack foresight’

  • City’s first postcolonial chief executive quotes American friend saying ‘everyone is looking up to China now’
  • Tung makes remarks at press conference to mark first anniversary of his Hong Kong Coalition group

Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:26pm, 24 May, 2021

Former chief executives Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-Ying (right) at the press conference held by their Hong Kong Coalition on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
