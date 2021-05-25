The first city residents cross the border under the Return2HK scheme, which allows for quarantine-free travel. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The first city residents cross the border under the Return2HK scheme, which allows for quarantine-free travel. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader says sudden reversal of quarantine policy for residents returning from mainland China ‘not forced by outside pressure’

  • Chief executive Carrie Lam says policy was adjusted only when it became apparent how many ‘Return2HK’ travellers were losing quarantine exemptions
  • Her predecessor CY Leung criticised the original arrangements, which designated all of Guangdong province as higher risk for Covid-19 on the basis of one infection

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris LauJeffie Lam
Chris Lau  and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 1:41pm, 25 May, 2021

