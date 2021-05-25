Anti-government protesters at a meeting of the Yau Tsim Mong district council attended by Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung in September last year. Photo: May Tse Anti-government protesters at a meeting of the Yau Tsim Mong district council attended by Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung in September last year. Photo: May Tse
Anti-government protesters at a meeting of the Yau Tsim Mong district council attended by Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung in September last year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Exodus of district councillors prompts Hong Kong to put loyalty pledge on hold – for now

  • City leader Carrie Lam says the government will ensure the pledges are taken as required by a recently passed law
  • Some members of the opposition camp’s final stronghold in Hong Kong have tendered their resignation while others are bracing for disqualification

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 7:43pm, 25 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-government protesters at a meeting of the Yau Tsim Mong district council attended by Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung in September last year. Photo: May Tse Anti-government protesters at a meeting of the Yau Tsim Mong district council attended by Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung in September last year. Photo: May Tse
Anti-government protesters at a meeting of the Yau Tsim Mong district council attended by Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung in September last year. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE