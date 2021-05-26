Two people have been sentenced to jail for bribery offences relating to a Legco by-election three years ago. Photo: Felix Wong
Former aide of Starry Lee, chairwoman of Hong Kong’s largest pro-establishment party, sentenced to eight months in jail for bribing voters with ‘lucky bags’
- Wong Wai-ha, 54, and her co-defendant were sentenced on Wednesday for conspiring to offer an advantage to others ahead of a Legco by-election in 2018
- The pair offered Sham Shui Po residents freebies if they voted for the DAB candidate
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Two people have been sentenced to jail for bribery offences relating to a Legco by-election three years ago. Photo: Felix Wong