Two people have been sentenced to jail for bribery offences relating to a Legco by-election three years ago. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former aide of Starry Lee, chairwoman of Hong Kong’s largest pro-establishment party, sentenced to eight months in jail for bribing voters with ‘lucky bags’

  • Wong Wai-ha, 54, and her co-defendant were sentenced on Wednesday for conspiring to offer an advantage to others ahead of a Legco by-election in 2018
  • The pair offered Sham Shui Po residents freebies if they voted for the DAB candidate

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 1:22pm, 26 May, 2021

