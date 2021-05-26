The newly renovated installation at Sai Kung Waterfront Park, with the words ‘Hong Kong’ and ‘independent’ removed from the nearest boat. Photo: Dickson Lee The newly renovated installation at Sai Kung Waterfront Park, with the words ‘Hong Kong’ and ‘independent’ removed from the nearest boat. Photo: Dickson Lee
Words ‘Hong Kong’ and ‘independent’ removed from sculpture installation at Sai Kung park

  • The words had appeared next to each other on a sculpture made to resemble an origami boat made of newsprint
  • Officials say the changes were made to freshen up the 18-year-old sculpture, but some accuse the government of censorship

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 4:09pm, 26 May, 2021

The newly renovated installation at Sai Kung Waterfront Park, with the words ‘Hong Kong’ and ‘independent’ removed from the nearest boat. Photo: Dickson Lee
