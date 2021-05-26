The organiser of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen crackdown vigil is seeking special dispensation for the event to go ahead amid the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: opposition group urges city’s No 2 official to exempt it from Covid-19 social-distancing rules for Tiananmen vigil
- Organiser of city’s annual June 4 vigil points to improvement in pandemic situation in letter to Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung
- One member, however, notes that if police ban the gathering for reasons other than social-distancing, there is little Cheung can do
