Hong Kong elections: Beijing overhaul will bring stability, top official vows, with Legco poised to pass legislation implementing the reforms

  • Constitutional affairs chief says reforms will guarantee ‘orderly political participation’, accuses critics of glossing over the chaos of 2019 protests
  • Lawmakers are expected to pass the legislation delivering the Beijing-decreed reforms on Thursday

Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:30pm, 27 May, 2021

