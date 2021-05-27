Legco is set to pass local legislation on Thursday bringing about Beijing’s reforms to Hong Kong’s electoral system. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong elections: Beijing overhaul will bring stability, top official vows, with Legco poised to pass legislation implementing the reforms
- Constitutional affairs chief says reforms will guarantee ‘orderly political participation’, accuses critics of glossing over the chaos of 2019 protests
- Lawmakers are expected to pass the legislation delivering the Beijing-decreed reforms on Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Legco is set to pass local legislation on Thursday bringing about Beijing’s reforms to Hong Kong’s electoral system. Photo: May Tse