Hong Kong’s annual vigil has attracted huge crowds in previous years. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong’s annual vigil has attracted huge crowds in previous years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s annual vigil has attracted huge crowds in previous years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: police ban Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil for second straight year citing Covid-19 restrictions

  • Force tells organisers the June 4 event in Causeway Bay’s Victoria Park is barred on public health grounds
  • This year’s commemoration of the 1989 crackdown was to be the first since Beijing imposed a national security law on the city in late June last year

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Chris LauChristy Leung
Chris Lau  and Christy Leung

Updated: 4:23pm, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s annual vigil has attracted huge crowds in previous years. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong’s annual vigil has attracted huge crowds in previous years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s annual vigil has attracted huge crowds in previous years. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE