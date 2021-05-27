Hong Kong’s annual vigil has attracted huge crowds in previous years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: police ban Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil for second straight year citing Covid-19 restrictions
- Force tells organisers the June 4 event in Causeway Bay’s Victoria Park is barred on public health grounds
- This year’s commemoration of the 1989 crackdown was to be the first since Beijing imposed a national security law on the city in late June last year
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s annual vigil has attracted huge crowds in previous years. Photo: Dickson Lee