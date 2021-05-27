Chris Ip served on Yau Tsim Mong District Council from 2008 to 2019. Photo: May Tse Chris Ip served on Yau Tsim Mong District Council from 2008 to 2019. Photo: May Tse
Chris Ip served on Yau Tsim Mong District Council from 2008 to 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former district council chairman Chris Ip in line for job as Hong Kong’s deputy chief for constitutional affairs

  • Officials are working on the final stages before appointing Chris Ip to fill post left empty since February
  • Authorities are continuing to recruit members of the patriotic camp so they can gain experience in public administration, analysts say

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:53pm, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chris Ip served on Yau Tsim Mong District Council from 2008 to 2019. Photo: May Tse Chris Ip served on Yau Tsim Mong District Council from 2008 to 2019. Photo: May Tse
Chris Ip served on Yau Tsim Mong District Council from 2008 to 2019. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE