Beijing’s top legislature the National People’s Congress approved the resolution for major political surgery of Hong Kong on March 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
What you need to know about Hong Kong’s electoral changes and how they will reshape the political landscape
- The legislature on Thursday passed amendments to local laws to implement the Beijing-imposed overhaul
- As part of the shake-up, the Election Committee now wields wider powers, with a chief convenor holding ‘transcendent’ status
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Beijing’s top legislature the National People’s Congress approved the resolution for major political surgery of Hong Kong on March 11. Photo: EPA-EFE