US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the election reform bill passed by the Legislative Council “severely constrains people in Hong Kong from meaningfully participating in their own governance”. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s new election legislation slammed by US secretary of state Antony Blinken
- Antony Blinken says the bill ‘severely constrains people in Hong Kong from meaningfully participating in their own governance’
- He also called for the dropping of charges ‘against all individuals charged under the National Security Law and other laws merely for standing for election’
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
