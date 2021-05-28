Hong Kong has passed a bill to drastically reshape its electoral system and meet Beijing’s bottom line that only ‘patriots’ should be allowed to govern the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong electoral changes: ‘no opposition, no excuses’ – but will Carrie Lam government and allies do a better job of governing now?
- Real work of keeping the pro-Beijing camp unified, filling roles with capable politicians starts now, camp insiders say
- Pressure is on government and lawmakers to drive economic recovery, fix social problems without the excuse of a filibustering opposition, legislators say
