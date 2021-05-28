Hong Kong has passed a bill to drastically reshape its electoral system and meet Beijing’s bottom line that only ‘patriots’ should be allowed to govern the city. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong has passed a bill to drastically reshape its electoral system and meet Beijing’s bottom line that only ‘patriots’ should be allowed to govern the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong has passed a bill to drastically reshape its electoral system and meet Beijing’s bottom line that only ‘patriots’ should be allowed to govern the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral changes: ‘no opposition, no excuses’ – but will Carrie Lam government and allies do a better job of governing now?

  • Real work of keeping the pro-Beijing camp unified, filling roles with capable politicians starts now, camp insiders say
  • Pressure is on government and lawmakers to drive economic recovery, fix social problems without the excuse of a filibustering opposition, legislators say

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Tony CheungNg Kang-chung
Tony Cheung  and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:32am, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has passed a bill to drastically reshape its electoral system and meet Beijing’s bottom line that only ‘patriots’ should be allowed to govern the city. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong has passed a bill to drastically reshape its electoral system and meet Beijing’s bottom line that only ‘patriots’ should be allowed to govern the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong has passed a bill to drastically reshape its electoral system and meet Beijing’s bottom line that only ‘patriots’ should be allowed to govern the city. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE