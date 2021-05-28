Hong Kong lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday for delivering Beijing’s reforms of the local electoral system. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday for delivering Beijing’s reforms of the local electoral system. Photo: Nora Tam
What’s next after Hong Kong electoral changes? All eyes now on whether opposition parties will boycott polls

  • Opposition camp mulls next step even as rivals insist they should not give up on polls as overhaul is a system upgrade and more representative
  • Pro-establishment bloc will also have to raise its game in Legco race, especially with shake-up in votes configuration

Chris Lau
Updated: 12:01pm, 28 May, 2021

