Thousands gather at Victoria Park in 2019 for the city’s annual vigil marking the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Robert Ng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil organisers accuse officials of using the pandemic as an excuse to ban June 4 event

  • One member of the organiser’s leadership says the government is using the pandemic ‘to suppress the citizens’ rights to protest and assembly’
  • But pro-establishment politician Regina Ip says police made the right call, and ‘acted in accordance with the law’

Phila Siu

Updated: 4:10pm, 28 May, 2021

