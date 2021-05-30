A volunteer prepares for the opening of a new exhibit at the June 4 museum in Mong Kok on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Organiser of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil opens museum to visitors wishing to leave flowers to mark crackdown’s anniversary
- Alliance announces new exhibit documenting Hongkongers’ support of Tiananmen protesters where visitors can leave tributes to those killed in 1989 crackdown
- The alternative was announced after an appeal board upheld the police force’s decision to ban the annual June 4 candlelight vigil for the second year in a row
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
