Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing agencies overseeing Hong Kong condemn threats against judge in wake of Jimmy Lai sentencing

  • The central government’s liaison office in the city slammed the threats as a ‘malicious act which has caused shock and anger’
  • The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office called them a ‘brutal trampling’ of the rule of law, and warned they violated national security legislation

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris LauNg Kang-chung
Chris Lau  and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:00pm, 30 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and its liaison office in the city (pictured) have slammed recent threats against a local judge. Photo: Bloomberg
