A man stands in front of tanks on Beijing’s Avenue of Eternal Peace amid the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Reuters
June 4 anniversary: Hong Kong teachers drop annual ritual of telling students about Beijing crackdown, fearing ‘red lines’

  • Wan Chai teacher won’t hold special history class fearing complaints, national security law
  • Education Bureau taking complaints more seriously, wants schools to probe anonymous ones as well

Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 12:39pm, 31 May, 2021

