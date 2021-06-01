Carrie Lam speaks to the media ahead of her weekly meeting with her Executive Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends plan to impose venue bans on unvaccinated residents, as she plots route for city’s return to normality
- Hong Kong can build a vaccination barrier against a potential fifth wave without having to impose restrictions on those who have not taken the jabs, Lam says
- Officials are looking at banning unvaccinated Hongkongers from business and entertainment establishments if infections surge again
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Carrie Lam speaks to the media ahead of her weekly meeting with her Executive Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen