Carrie Lam speaks to the media ahead of her weekly meeting with her Executive Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends plan to impose venue bans on unvaccinated residents, as she plots route for city’s return to normality

  • Hong Kong can build a vaccination barrier against a potential fifth wave without having to impose restrictions on those who have not taken the jabs, Lam says
  • Officials are looking at banning unvaccinated Hongkongers from business and entertainment establishments if infections surge again

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng  and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 12:16pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
