Liu Guangyuan, head of Beijing’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, is expected to meet with city leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to meet new head of Beijing’s foreign ministry office in city, discuss national security law
- Analysts have previously suggested Liu Guangyuan’s appointment showed the central government remained concerned about external interference
- The veteran diplomat, who arrived in the city last Tuesday, spent significant time posted in the US and has been vocal in defending China from outside critics
Topic | Hong Kong politics
