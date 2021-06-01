A car carrying Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office, arrives at Government House on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets new head of Beijing’s foreign ministry office in city, with national security high on agenda
- Liu Guangyuan, who arrived in the city last Tuesday, tells Carrie Lam he will work with her to safeguard China’s sovereignty and security
- Foreign ministry commissioner also met Lam’s predecessor, Leung Chun-ying, separately
Topic | Hong Kong politics
A car carrying Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office, arrives at Government House on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Felix Wong