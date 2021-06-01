A car carrying Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office, arrives at Government House on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Felix Wong A car carrying Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office, arrives at Government House on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Felix Wong
A car carrying Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office, arrives at Government House on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets new head of Beijing’s foreign ministry office in city, with national security high on agenda

  • Liu Guangyuan, who arrived in the city last Tuesday, tells Carrie Lam he will work with her to safeguard China’s sovereignty and security
  • Foreign ministry commissioner also met Lam’s predecessor, Leung Chun-ying, separately

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony CheungWilliam Zheng
Tony Cheung  and William Zheng

Updated: 11:31pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A car carrying Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office, arrives at Government House on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Felix Wong A car carrying Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office, arrives at Government House on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Felix Wong
A car carrying Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office, arrives at Government House on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE