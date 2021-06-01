Pro-establishment figures have argued that some chants heard at Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil violate the national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang Pro-establishment figures have argued that some chants heard at Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil violate the national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: calls for end to China’s ‘one-party rule’ illegal? Not a ‘yes or no’ question, Carrie Lam says

  • Pro-establishment figures have argued the refrain at the city’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil constitutes an act of subversion in and of itself
  • City leader also declines to address why coronavirus concerns were cited in banning Victoria Square remembrance once more while concerts, art fairs unaffected

Tony Cheung
Updated: 11:17pm, 1 Jun, 2021

