Thousands of people have traditionally attended the annual June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park.
Hong Kong June 4 vigil organisers say legal risks mean they won’t take annual event online this year
- Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says decision influenced by jailing of activists who took part last year
- Police cited the coronavirus pandemic when banning this year’s event on public health grounds
