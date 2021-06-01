Thousands of people have traditionally attended the annual June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park. Thousands of people have traditionally attended the annual June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park.
Hong Kong officials investigate city’s Tiananmen Square museum days before annual June 4 vigil, as organisers say legal risks mean they won’t take event online this year

  • Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says decision influenced by jailing of activists who took part last year
  • Officers from the Leisure and Cultural Services Department visit memorial site in Mong Kok after accusation operators do not have licence for premises

Jeffie Lam , Ng Kang-chung  and Victor Ting

Updated: 1:55am, 2 Jun, 2021

