The June 4 museum was set up in 2014 by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: May Tse
Tiananmen vigil organisers close their June 4 museum, after government launches licensing probe
- ‘We have decided to temporarily shut down the museum until further notice for safety of staff and visitors’, the operator says
- Officials earlier launched an investigation into the museum after the operator was accused of not holding a licence for the premises
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
The June 4 museum was set up in 2014 by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: May Tse