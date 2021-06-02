The June 4 museum was set up in 2014 by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: May Tse The June 4 museum was set up in 2014 by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: May Tse
The June 4 museum was set up in 2014 by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: May Tse
Tiananmen vigil organisers close their June 4 museum, after government launches licensing probe

  • ‘We have decided to temporarily shut down the museum until further notice for safety of staff and visitors’, the operator says
  • Officials earlier launched an investigation into the museum after the operator was accused of not holding a licence for the premises

Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:44am, 2 Jun, 2021

