Chief Executive Carrie Lam told pro-establishment lawmakers on Wednesday that a review of the Legal Aid Department could be necessary. Photo: Sam Tsang Chief Executive Carrie Lam told pro-establishment lawmakers on Wednesday that a review of the Legal Aid Department could be necessary. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Executive Carrie Lam told pro-establishment lawmakers on Wednesday that a review of the Legal Aid Department could be necessary. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: legal aid system may need reviewing, Carrie Lam tells pro-establishment lawmaker

  • Scrutiny of the programme has been growing among local political heavyweights who say it has been abused by anti-government protesters
  • The department was thrust back into the spotlight recently amid claims that a high-profile protester had exaggerated her eye injury

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:17pm, 2 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam told pro-establishment lawmakers on Wednesday that a review of the Legal Aid Department could be necessary. Photo: Sam Tsang Chief Executive Carrie Lam told pro-establishment lawmakers on Wednesday that a review of the Legal Aid Department could be necessary. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Executive Carrie Lam told pro-establishment lawmakers on Wednesday that a review of the Legal Aid Department could be necessary. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE