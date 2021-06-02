Liu Guangyuan, Beijing’s new top diplomat in Hong Kong, has pledged ‘more robust’ opposition to perceived external interference. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s new chief diplomat in Hong Kong says battle against ‘foreign forces’ his top priority, dubs 2019 protests a ‘colour revolution’
- Meddling by ‘forces trying to seize power and seek subversion’ at core of issues facing city, Liu Guangyuan says at first press briefing
- Office will also help residents grasp opportunities presented by the Belt and Road Initiative and Greater Bay Area plan, he pledges
