Experts have accused city leader Carrie Lam of failing to appreciate the severity of Hong Kong’s demographic crunch. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s population time bomb: Carrie Lam says elderly can move north, city will draw mainland Chinese, overseas talent. Not so easy, experts argue.
- Carrie Lam has suggested that luring young workers to Hong Kong while encouraging retirees to move to the mainland will fix the city’s demographic crunch
- But experts accuse her of being cavalier about the impact of the crisis, and have urged her to come up with better solutions
Topic | Ageing society
Experts have accused city leader Carrie Lam of failing to appreciate the severity of Hong Kong’s demographic crunch. Photo: Jonathan Wong