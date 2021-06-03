The annual July 1 march in 2017 was attended by about 60,000, according to the organisers. Photo: Sam Tsang The annual July 1 march in 2017 was attended by about 60,000, according to the organisers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Study that paid students to join Hong Kong July 1 march sparks controversy, with critics saying it is evidence foreign forces tried to incite ‘colour revolution’ in city

  • Hong Kong University of Science and Technology says it never approved the research, which involved paying students to join 2017 annual march
  • Opposition activists urge caution, saying protests in Hong Kong were triggered by people’s grievances

Tony Cheung  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:06pm, 3 Jun, 2021

The annual July 1 march in 2017 was attended by about 60,000, according to the organisers. Photo: Sam Tsang
