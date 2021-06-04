Police plan to close off Victoria Park’s football pitches and lawns from Friday evening. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Police plan to close off Victoria Park’s football pitches and lawns from Friday evening. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Tiananmen vigil and Hong Kong’s national security law: will chanting the slogan ‘end to one-party dictatorship’ on June 4 be outlawed?

  • No one expects Hongkongers to turn up in their tens of thousands for June 4 vigil but supporters hope there will be at least some show of solidarity
  • Vigil is becoming a test case of the limits of protest in the national security law era

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:32am, 4 Jun, 2021

