Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been arrested for an alleged public order offence. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
developing | Organiser of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil arrested on June 4 anniversary on suspicion of promoting unauthorised assembly
- Chow Hang-tung is vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organises the annual Victoria Park vigil
- Police banned the event this year citing Covid-19 rules and will deploy 7,000 officers across the city to deal with any possible unauthorised gatherings
