Hong Kong /  Politics

developing | Organiser of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil arrested on June 4 anniversary on suspicion of promoting unauthorised assembly

  • Chow Hang-tung is vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organises the annual Victoria Park vigil
  • Police banned the event this year citing Covid-19 rules and will deploy 7,000 officers across the city to deal with any possible unauthorised gatherings

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-himClifford Lo
Chan Ho-him  and Clifford Lo

Updated: 10:30am, 4 Jun, 2021

