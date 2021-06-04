A group of police officers are seen in Victoria Park on Friday afternoon. Photo: Nora Tam A group of police officers are seen in Victoria Park on Friday afternoon. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil: police close down part of Victoria Park to stop candlelight gatherings for banned June 4 event

  • Police officers surround the football pitches and lawn areas of Causeway Bay park on Friday afternoon
  • Move comes as force deploys 7,000 officers across city to prepare for potential protests amid online calls for people to gather

Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:06pm, 4 Jun, 2021

A group of police officers are seen in Victoria Park on Friday afternoon. Photo: Nora Tam
