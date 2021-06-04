Defiant crowds in Causeway Bay raise their lit mobile phones. Photo: Sam Tsang Defiant crowds in Causeway Bay raise their lit mobile phones. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Tiananmen vigil: shouts of ‘Hong Kong independence’ as residents light candles, police raise purple flag warning of national security law breach

  • Barricaded Victoria Park, the original venue of annual vigil, empty under heavy police presence
  • Some people try to get closer to the park to ‘feel the atmosphere’, or gather in churches for mass

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 9:07pm, 4 Jun, 2021

Defiant crowds in Causeway Bay raise their lit mobile phones. Photo: Sam Tsang
