A woman lights a candle on the street in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

End of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil? Pockets of defiance as candles, lights, church groups mark June 4 in age of national security law

  • Police ban traditional mass gathering at Victoria Park for the second straight year citing Covid-19 restrictions and this time lock down venue
  • But many people take to the streets in scattered and highly mobile protests, playing cat and mouse with police in scenes reminiscent of 2019 unrest

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 1:28am, 5 Jun, 2021

