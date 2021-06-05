A woman lights a candle on the street in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
End of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil? Pockets of defiance as candles, lights, church groups mark June 4 in age of national security law
- Police ban traditional mass gathering at Victoria Park for the second straight year citing Covid-19 restrictions and this time lock down venue
- But many people take to the streets in scattered and highly mobile protests, playing cat and mouse with police in scenes reminiscent of 2019 unrest
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
A woman lights a candle on the street in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang