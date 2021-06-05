Chow Hang-tung was released from Tsuen Wan Police Station on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Jonathan Wong Chow Hang-tung was released from Tsuen Wan Police Station on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chow Hang-tung was released from Tsuen Wan Police Station on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Tiananmen vigil: China warns Western countries not to ‘play with fire’ after June 4 show of support in Hong Kong

  • Foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office condemns United States, European Union and other Western countries for staging ‘clumsy political shows’
  • Alliance vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung released on HK$10,000 bail after her arrest on Friday morning on suspicion of promoting banned vigil

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:28pm, 5 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chow Hang-tung was released from Tsuen Wan Police Station on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Jonathan Wong Chow Hang-tung was released from Tsuen Wan Police Station on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chow Hang-tung was released from Tsuen Wan Police Station on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE