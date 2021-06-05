Chow Hang-tung was released from Tsuen Wan Police Station on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Tiananmen vigil: China warns Western countries not to ‘play with fire’ after June 4 show of support in Hong Kong
- Foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office condemns United States, European Union and other Western countries for staging ‘clumsy political shows’
- Alliance vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung released on HK$10,000 bail after her arrest on Friday morning on suspicion of promoting banned vigil
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
