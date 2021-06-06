Hongkongers turn on the lights of their mobile phones as a way of marking June 4 after police banned the traditional vigil. Photo: Sam Tsang Hongkongers turn on the lights of their mobile phones as a way of marking June 4 after police banned the traditional vigil. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkongers turn on the lights of their mobile phones as a way of marking June 4 after police banned the traditional vigil. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

After showdown over Tiananmen vigil banned in Hong Kong, both police and residents claim victory – but what happens next?

  • After authorities banned Victoria Park gathering, residents marking the event blended into the streets and showed their defiance in other ways
  • Police avoided confrontation and arrested a handful of people, adopting a strategy that could be used in managing such events in the future

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 10:49pm, 6 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers turn on the lights of their mobile phones as a way of marking June 4 after police banned the traditional vigil. Photo: Sam Tsang Hongkongers turn on the lights of their mobile phones as a way of marking June 4 after police banned the traditional vigil. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkongers turn on the lights of their mobile phones as a way of marking June 4 after police banned the traditional vigil. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE