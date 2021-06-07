Hong Kong must prepare for fewer judges from countries such as Britain wanting to serve the city’s top court, according to lawmakers. Photo: Robert Ng
National security law: Hong Kong should appoint judges from Singapore, Malaysia to limit city’s reliance on Western jurists, lawmakers say
- Several legislators want Hong Kong to look to the rest of Asia for Court of Final Appeal candidates rather than only Western nations, amid security law tensions
- More background checks are needed to avoid recruiting judges who are critical of Hong Kong governance, according to a city lawmaker
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong must prepare for fewer judges from countries such as Britain wanting to serve the city’s top court, according to lawmakers. Photo: Robert Ng