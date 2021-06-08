The rivalry between Beijing and Washington shows no sign of abating, analysts say. Photo: AP
China unveils new legal weapon to hit United States and other Western rivals with tougher sanctions
- State media announces the latest move by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee to counter the United States and its allies
- Western governments have been piling pressure on Beijing over such issues as Hong Kong’s freedoms and the treatment of Uygur minority in Xinjiang
