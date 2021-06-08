Chief Executive Carrie Lam has come out in support of an anti-sanctions bill currently before China’s top legislative body. Photo: Winson Wong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has come out in support of an anti-sanctions bill currently before China’s top legislative body. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says Beijing’s anti-sanctions law will give US, others ‘a taste of their own medicine’

  • Citing first-hand experience, Lam accuses Western countries of violating international norms with their own sanctions
  • The anti-sanctions law will give targeted entities the ability to report damages and sue for compensation in Chinese courts

Chris Lau
Updated: 3:39pm, 8 Jun, 2021

