Chief Executive Carrie Lam has come out in support of an anti-sanctions bill currently before China’s top legislative body. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says Beijing’s anti-sanctions law will give US, others ‘a taste of their own medicine’
- Citing first-hand experience, Lam accuses Western countries of violating international norms with their own sanctions
- The anti-sanctions law will give targeted entities the ability to report damages and sue for compensation in Chinese courts
Topic | US sanctions on China
