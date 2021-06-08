An empty Legco chamber. Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers resigned en masse last year in protest. Photo: Nora Tam An empty Legco chamber. Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers resigned en masse last year in protest. Photo: Nora Tam
An empty Legco chamber. Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers resigned en masse last year in protest. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmakers to be fined HK$3,400 for skipping Legislative Council meetings under proposed rule changes

  • Committee on Rules of Procedure chairman Paul Tse says policy aimed at protecting dignity of chamber, especially since opposition used quorums as filibustering tactic
  • Raft of other changes include business attire requirement and ban on placards at desks

Tony Cheung
Updated: 10:18pm, 8 Jun, 2021

