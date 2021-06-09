Philip Wong meets the media at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in 2009. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Philip Wong, who stirred controversy during 2003 security law battle, dies at 82
- The pro-establishment figure and former National People’s Congress delegate died in the United States after a six-month battle with brain cancer
- Wong drew hundreds of complaints after directing a vulgar gesture at 50,000 residents who had gathered to protest against unpopular bill
Topic | Obituaries
