New People's Party chairwoman Regina Ip poses with a Rolex to be offered up in a lottery for vaccinated party allies. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong politician Regina Ip puts diamond Rolex up as part of HK$1 million vaccination lottery for members, ‘friends’ of her party
- In addition to the Rolex, the New People’s Party will also be giving away rare tea, cash vouchers and electronics to its members and those who register as its ‘friends’
- Party chairwoman Ip dismisses questions as to the motives behind the giveaway, saying it has ‘nothing to do with’ coming elections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
