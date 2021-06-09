CY Leung’s time as Hong Kong leader ended in 2017 but he continues to comment regularly on political and social issues in the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong still faces many political, social problems in the future despite national security law safeguards and electoral system overhaul, ex-city leader CY Leung says
- The state leader asks the public to reflect on what kind of leadership they need to meet the coming challenges
- Leung is asked again about whether he plans to run for next March’s city leader contest, but he gives little away
CY Leung’s time as Hong Kong leader ended in 2017 but he continues to comment regularly on political and social issues in the city. Photo: Winson Wong