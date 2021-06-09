CY Leung’s time as Hong Kong leader ended in 2017 but he continues to comment regularly on political and social issues in the city. Photo: Winson Wong CY Leung’s time as Hong Kong leader ended in 2017 but he continues to comment regularly on political and social issues in the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Leung Chun-ying
Hong Kong still faces many political, social problems in the future despite national security law safeguards and electoral system overhaul, ex-city leader CY Leung says

  • The state leader asks the public to reflect on what kind of leadership they need to meet the coming challenges
  • Leung is asked again about whether he plans to run for next March’s city leader contest, but he gives little away

Updated: 11:13pm, 9 Jun, 2021

