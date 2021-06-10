Participants march onto the field during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gay Games in Paris. Photo: AFP Participants march onto the field during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gay Games in Paris. Photo: AFP
Participants march onto the field during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gay Games in Paris. Photo: AFP
LGBT
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s anti-discrimination watchdog slams pro-establishment politicians’ ‘stigmatisation’ of coming Gay Games

  • Equal Opportunities Commission chair says lawmakers who oppose the Games are making ‘a mountain out of a molehill’
  • Outspoken lawmaker Junius Ho has called the Games ‘disgraceful’, while Priscilla Leung has argued supporting them is tantamount to advocating same-sex marriage

Topic |   LGBT
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 2:00pm, 10 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Participants march onto the field during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gay Games in Paris. Photo: AFP Participants march onto the field during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gay Games in Paris. Photo: AFP
Participants march onto the field during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gay Games in Paris. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE