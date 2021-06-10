Anti-extradition bill protesters run from a cloud of tear gas on Harcourt Road in Admiralty, on June 12, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Anti-extradition bill protesters run from a cloud of tear gas on Harcourt Road in Admiralty, on June 12, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong / Politics

Hong Kong protests: police to deploy 2,000 officers as key anniversary looms

  • Online appeals call for people to gather in Causeway Bay and Mong Kok on Saturday
  • Weekend marks second anniversary of clash between police and protesters at Legislative Council complex

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chungClifford Lo
Ng Kang-chung  and Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:08pm, 10 Jun, 2021

