Under the new electoral changes in Hong Kong, the proportion of directly elected seats in the Legislative Council will be reduced. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong electoral changes: government hits back at ‘unfounded’ accusations by EU that Beijing breaching treaty commitments
- European Union is using Hong Kong issues as pretext to attack the Asian giant, government says in defence of political system overhaul
- Rebuke comes after EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the reforms and national security law ran counter to obligations enshrined in Sino-British Joint Declaration
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
