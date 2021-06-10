Under the new electoral changes in Hong Kong, the proportion of directly elected seats in the Legislative Council will be reduced. Photo: Nora Tam Under the new electoral changes in Hong Kong, the proportion of directly elected seats in the Legislative Council will be reduced. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong electoral changes: government hits back at ‘unfounded’ accusations by EU that Beijing breaching treaty commitments

  • European Union is using Hong Kong issues as pretext to attack the Asian giant, government says in defence of political system overhaul
  • Rebuke comes after EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the reforms and national security law ran counter to obligations enshrined in Sino-British Joint Declaration

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:46pm, 10 Jun, 2021

