Film censors are now required to look out for content which breaches the national security law, or promotes such violations. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: new Hong Kong censorship guidelines recommend banning the screening of films in breach of Beijing-imposed legislation

  • Film censors must now look out for content that violates the national security law – or endorses, promotes, glorifies or incites such acts, according to updated government guidelines
  • The change is likely to have implications for some productions relating to the 2019 anti-government protests

Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:41pm, 11 Jun, 2021

