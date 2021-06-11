Film censors are now required to look out for content which breaches the national security law, or promotes such violations. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: new Hong Kong censorship guidelines recommend banning the screening of films in breach of Beijing-imposed legislation
- Film censors must now look out for content that violates the national security law – or endorses, promotes, glorifies or incites such acts, according to updated government guidelines
- The change is likely to have implications for some productions relating to the 2019 anti-government protests
Film censors are now required to look out for content which breaches the national security law, or promotes such violations. Photo: Felix Wong