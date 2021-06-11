A council estate in north London of the type providing social housing for Britons, and potentially Hong Kong BN(O) holders. Photo: Getty Images
Britain to allow poverty-stricken Hong Kong BN(O) holders to apply for housing support from this month
- New regulations allowing some holders of the BN(O) visa in Britain to access housing support take effect on June 29
- Queues for social housing are long in Britain, with some of England’s more than 1 million hopefuls already waiting years
