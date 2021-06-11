A report from Britain’s foreign secretary accused authorities of abusing the Beijing-imposed national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: Hong Kong, Beijing tell Britain to ‘abandon colonial nostalgia’ after report accuses authorities of stifling dissent
- Beijing’s foreign ministry office in the city tells Britain to ‘face up to the trend of the times’, and to ‘stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs’
- Britain’s foreign secretary had said the security law was being ‘used to drastically curtail the space for the expression of alternative political views’
