A report from Britain’s foreign secretary accused authorities of abusing the Beijing-imposed national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang A report from Britain’s foreign secretary accused authorities of abusing the Beijing-imposed national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
A report from Britain’s foreign secretary accused authorities of abusing the Beijing-imposed national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong, Beijing tell Britain to ‘abandon colonial nostalgia’ after report accuses authorities of stifling dissent

  • Beijing’s foreign ministry office in the city tells Britain to ‘face up to the trend of the times’, and to ‘stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs’
  • Britain’s foreign secretary had said the security law was being ‘used to drastically curtail the space for the expression of alternative political views’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 5:13pm, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A report from Britain’s foreign secretary accused authorities of abusing the Beijing-imposed national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang A report from Britain’s foreign secretary accused authorities of abusing the Beijing-imposed national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
A report from Britain’s foreign secretary accused authorities of abusing the Beijing-imposed national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE