Some of the defendants charged over last year’s banned Tiananmen vigil speak to the media outside West Kowloon Court on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee Some of the defendants charged over last year’s banned Tiananmen vigil speak to the media outside West Kowloon Court on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Six Tiananmen vigil organisers, 2 opposition figures plead not guilty to unauthorised assembly charges; 2 ex-lawmakers to admit offence

  • The charges stem from last year’s June 4 vigil, which went ahead after being banned by police for the first time in 30 years
  • A total of 20 people have been charged in the case, including jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:16pm, 11 Jun, 2021

