Some of the defendants charged over last year’s banned Tiananmen vigil speak to the media outside West Kowloon Court on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Six Tiananmen vigil organisers, 2 opposition figures plead not guilty to unauthorised assembly charges; 2 ex-lawmakers to admit offence
- The charges stem from last year’s June 4 vigil, which went ahead after being banned by police for the first time in 30 years
- A total of 20 people have been charged in the case, including jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
