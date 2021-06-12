Agnes Chow is released from prison. Photo: May Tse Agnes Chow is released from prison. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: political activist Agnes Chow released from prison after serving six months for unauthorised assembly

  • Chow, 24, was greeted by a handful of supporters and a media scrum on Saturday morning after leaving Tai Lam Centre for Women
  • She was jailed for her role in a siege of police headquarters on June 21, 2019, after admitting incitement and taking part in an unauthorised assembly

Chris Lau  and Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:54am, 12 Jun, 2021

